Skip to main content

Post & Zackery Have Huge Night as BC Defeats NC State 69-61

Two straight victories for the Eagles, who are building momentum at the end of the season

Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) had not won in Raleigh in over a decade, but that all changed on Wednesday night as the Eagles defeated NC State 69-61. Jaeden Zackery continued his strong second half of the season with 16 points, while a masked Quinten Post led BC with 18 points. DeMarr Langford returned to the lineup, after missing Monday's game against Florida State with a toe injury.

Just like on Monday this game was all Boston College early. The Eagles jumped out to a quick lead, and built up an 11 point lead late in the first half. NC State battled back, and actually took a lead in the second half, before Post and Zackery took over. The Wolfpack were sloppy with the ball, with 18 turnovers, and BC made them pay with 21 points off those turnovers. 

Quinten Post

USATSI_17573153_168388155_lowres

18 points to lead the Eagles

Down the stretch Boston College did what they needed to do. After a very slow start to the second half, the Eagles turned on the offense and hit some clutch shots and free throws to take the air out of any potential NC State comeback. 

This is now two straight wins for the Eagles in ACC play, and the first win in Raleigh since the Obama's first term. NC State is a woeful team, like Florida State, but credit to Earl Grant and his team as they took care of business in both of these matchups. In year's past under Steve Donahue and Jim Christian this would have never happened.

Jaeden Zackery

USATSI_17572966_168388155_lowres

Another big night for the guard who had 16 points

The bigger story here though is that Boston College has some serious momentum heading into 2022. Jaeden Zackery is evolving into a star, and one of the most exciting BC players in recent memory. He continues to have strong games where he makes big plays on both ends of the floor, and he's only a freshman. Add in Quinten Post who has grown into a very solid ACC big, and DeMarr Langford and BC has a core to grow off of next season. In addition they have two four star recruits and a pair of other recruits who could immediately contribute. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Eagles face off with Clemson at home on Saturday for Senior Day. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC  

USATSI_17569632_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Post & Zackery Have Huge Night as BC Defeats NC State 69-61

By A.J. Black
4 minutes ago
Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College vs. NC State: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
3 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17531646_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. NC State: Final Thoughts & Prediction

By A.J. Black
10 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_13864217_168388155_lowres
Football

RB Coach Rich Gunnell No Longer on Staff

By A.J. Black
12 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17700537_168388155_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By A.J. Black
12 hours ago
Comment
alumnistadium
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Talking Football Recruiting & Coaching Changes

By A.J. Black
13 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17590049_168388155_lowres
Basketball

BC Women's Basketball "Last Team In" in Latest ESPN Bracketology

By A.J. Black
Feb 22, 2022
Comment
ZionJohnson
Recruiting

Boston College Offers '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

By A.J. Black
Feb 22, 2022
Comment
JeffHafley
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: BC Makes Surprising But Excellent Hire For WR Coach

By A.J. Black
Feb 22, 2022
Comment