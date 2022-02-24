Post & Zackery Have Huge Night as BC Defeats NC State 69-61

Two straight victories for the Eagles, who are building momentum at the end of the season

Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) had not won in Raleigh in over a decade, but that all changed on Wednesday night as the Eagles defeated NC State 69-61. Jaeden Zackery continued his strong second half of the season with 16 points, while a masked Quinten Post led BC with 18 points. DeMarr Langford returned to the lineup, after missing Monday's game against Florida State with a toe injury.

Just like on Monday this game was all Boston College early. The Eagles jumped out to a quick lead, and built up an 11 point lead late in the first half. NC State battled back, and actually took a lead in the second half, before Post and Zackery took over. The Wolfpack were sloppy with the ball, with 18 turnovers, and BC made them pay with 21 points off those turnovers.

Quinten Post 18 points to lead the Eagles

Down the stretch Boston College did what they needed to do. After a very slow start to the second half, the Eagles turned on the offense and hit some clutch shots and free throws to take the air out of any potential NC State comeback.

This is now two straight wins for the Eagles in ACC play, and the first win in Raleigh since the Obama's first term. NC State is a woeful team, like Florida State, but credit to Earl Grant and his team as they took care of business in both of these matchups. In year's past under Steve Donahue and Jim Christian this would have never happened.

Jaeden Zackery Another big night for the guard who had 16 points

The bigger story here though is that Boston College has some serious momentum heading into 2022. Jaeden Zackery is evolving into a star, and one of the most exciting BC players in recent memory. He continues to have strong games where he makes big plays on both ends of the floor, and he's only a freshman. Add in Quinten Post who has grown into a very solid ACC big, and DeMarr Langford and BC has a core to grow off of next season. In addition they have two four star recruits and a pair of other recruits who could immediately contribute.

The Eagles face off with Clemson at home on Saturday for Senior Day.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC