How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) heads back on the road to face off against NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC). This is a quick turnaround for the Eagles as they play in their third game in five days. In their last outing, BC crushed Florida State 71-55, led by Jaeden Zackery with 18 points and James Karnik with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Dereon Seabon Leads NC State with 17.9ppg

The Pack also will be looking to make it two in a row, most recently defeating Georgia Tech, a game in which freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored 26 points. This is an important game for both schools as they both are trying to avoid the bottom of the ACC and being forced to play on Tuesday in the ACC tournament.

Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) at NC State (-12, 7-7 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina TV: RSN (NESN), Eric Collins, Mike Gminski

RSN (NESN), Eric Collins, Mike Gminski Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Opening Betting Line: NC State (-6)

