    January 3, 2022
    UNC Blows Out Boston College 91-65

    An ugly loss for the Eagles at home.
    Boston College (6-6, 1-1)  returned to the court after a 20 day hiatus, and nothing went right in a 91-65 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 13 points in the loss, while Caleb Love matched a career high with 22 points for the Tar Heels. The game was originally slated to be played on Saturday, but was moved due to COVID-19 protocols.

    After coming out to an early lead, BC faltered as UNC went 9 for 13 from the floor to take the lead, one they never relinquished. The issues with the Eagles were multifaceted including shooting 16.7% from the field and from 3pt range in the first half, while struggling on defense both close to the basket and from beyond the arc. In front of a scant crowd, UNC took a commanding 49-20 lead into halftime. 

    The second half was more of the same for BC. Although they shot better from the field, their defense couldn't make stops. Zackery and Makai Ashton Langford shot much better to get the offense going, but it was too late. This was a tough outing for Boston College and one of their poorest performances of the season. The Eagles return to the court next Saturday against Pitt. 

    Notes:

    * Brevin Galloway returned from a knee injury, giving Boston College a much needed shooter off the bench. However the transfer struggled shooting 2/10 from the floor. 

    * Highly touted freshman Gianni Thompson saw some of his first real minutes of the year and did well on the offensive side, scoring six points on a pair of threes. For a team that lacks a true bench, the addition of Thompson could be big. 

    * It was noted that there were two players wearing masks during the game. That has to do with the new conference COVID-19 policies that allows players to return quicker but have to wear a mask. 

    * Grant went with a big lineup to start the game with Quinten Post getting the start over TJ Bickerstaff.

