Boston College Opens ACC Play With Emphatic Win Over Notre Dame

It only took one game for Earl Grant to get his first ACC win. Boston College (6-3) played a complete game, dismantling the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 73-57 in Conte Forum. Center James Karnik had a breakout game, with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.

Boston College came out firing offensively and defensively jumping out to a 7-0 lead, started by a three pointer by Karnik. It was off to the races from there as the Eagles crushed the Irish on the boards, 38-27, a number that was more lopsided in the first half. The Eagles were anchored by the bigs, as Karnik and Quentin Post combined for 30 points.

The second half was all Boston College, who came out on a 10-0 run that was highlighted by a great hustle play by DeMarr Langford. While the offense continued to play well, the defense did a tremendous job as well, holding the Fighting Irish to 38% from the floor, while the Eagles grabbed nine steals.

The lead swelled to 23 points in the second half, and it was all BC from there on out. For a Boston College team that many had believed wouldn't win an ACC game, this was a statement win for Earl Grant and his squad. To go out and win the opener, and in such an emphatic fashion could wake many dormant fans who have been waiting for a reason to jump back in.

After the game, guard Brevin Galloway announced on Twitter that he has been playing with a torn meniscus, and will be having surgery.

Boston College is off for the next week, and will resume play on December 11th when they hit the road to face St. Louis.

