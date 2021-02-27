Boston College 94 Notre Dame 90: Five Takeaways

Boston College emerged from a tumultuous previous few weeks to grab their second ACC win of the year, defeating Notre Dame 94-90. The team played hard for interim head coach Scott Spinelli, who won his first game in charge of the program. Here are five takeaways from Saturday's game.

1. The Energy Was Incredible. Clearly Boston College was playing with a chip on their shoulder as they came out shooting efficiently from the field. They were aggressive, and didn't seem nearly as hesitant as they had under Jim Christian. The team seemed to be playing with almost a carefree attitude, and with that energy they played looser and took advantage of a Notre Dame defense that looked flat. BC clobbered Notre Dame on the offensive glass, with James Karnik and Steffon Mitchell really dominating the Irish on the boards.

2. Fred Scott was sorely missed. Scott, the graduate transfer from Rider added a much needed "big"man to the lineup, scoring 18 points for the Eagles in his return after missing most of the season. Good inside presence, who isn't the biggest guy, but his wide body helped box out, and get to the hoop. If the next head coach can convince him to play next season for Boston College, that will be a huge get.

3. Langford Brothers Clicked. With BC playing looser, and a little more careful, Makai Ashton Langford shined. His aggressiveness was crucial, and he provided a spark off the bench, scoring 18 points. The play of the game might have been his pass to his brother Demarr who slammed home a dunk that would have erupted Conte Forum if fans were allowed. Incredible game by both Langford brothers.

4. Credit to Scott Spinelli. This team clearly wanted to play for Spinelli, and he had them ready, even after they had missed the previous two weeks. They were communicating well on the court, and only had five turnovers the entire game, something that seemed unheard of for this team.

5. Watch Out for BC. Notre Dame is not a very good team, but if BC plays like they did on Saturday they could be a tough out for any team moving forward. The defense was still weak at points, but the offense was playing at a level we haven't seen since the start of the season. BC should be favored against Miami, but will have tough sledding against FSU. However, in the ACC tournament if they are a Tuesday game participant, BC could pull off another upset.

