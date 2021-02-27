Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Updates

Boston College is set for their home finale today at 2pm against Notre Dame. The big news heading into this game has been the transfers of Rich Kelly and Wynston Tabbs and the firing of head coach Jim Christian. The two teams faced off earlier this year in South Bend, a game that Notre Dame won 80-70. How will the team react to new interim coach Scott Spinelli? We shall see.

Time: 2:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill

TV: ACCN

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: Notre Dame (-7.5)

Starting Lineups:

CJ Felder is out today, Fred Scott returns to the lineup. Don't read too much into the two walk ons starting, most schools do that for senior day, and then pull them quickly.

Updates:

Definitely a different energy today by this team, look quicker, attacking. Playing for Spinelli it appears.

BC looking really good, Karnik drives the hoop, gets the bucket and the foul 13-5 Boston College.

Sam Holtze gets his first bucket of the year. BC is up 5-3