Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Preview and Prediction

Boston College will look to make it two wins in a row in the ACC as they head to South Bend

Boston College (3-9) will try to make it two in a row in conference when they head to South Bend on Saturday to battle with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-8). It's a matchup between two schools in the bottom of the ACC. The Eagles have the momentum winning their last ACC game, crushing Miami, while ND still has yet to win an ACC game.

Time: 4:00 pm

Where: Purcell Pavilion

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: Notre Dame (-4.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Notre Dame has a 65.6% chance of winning this game.

Series History: This is the 37th edition of the Holy War. Notre Dame currently leads the series 25-11. The Eagles were 1-2 against Notre Dame in 2019-20, ending their season against the Irish in the ACC Tournament.

Player to Watch: Nate Laszewski - F

A big who can stretch the floor, Laszewski has length that Boston College has had trouble defending in previous games. The junior has been the star for the Fighting Irish scoring 16.7 points, and 7.8 rebounds per game. He is a player that can really kill a team inside, shooting 63.4% from the floor. Scored a season high 28 points earlier this season against UVA.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Keep Momentum Going: After this week's win against Miami, Jim Christian said that during the previous day at practice the team was shooting the best he has seen. While expecting BC to continue shooting 52% from three point, shooting well from beyond the arc will spell continued success.

2. Force Guards to Beat You: Notre Dame's guards have been inconsistent all season. Prentiss Hubb is shooting 28% from three point range while Cormac Ryan is only shooting 32% from the field. Tighten up the defense against Laszewski and force those guards to beat you.

3. Continue to be careful with the ball. It is not a coincidence that Boston College only turned the ball over 8 times against Miami and won the game. Don't give away possessions and BC should be in good shape.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: I have picked against Boston College for a majority of this season, but today will be different. The Eagles are a better team than Notre Dame, and are playing better of late. Momentum from BC's last win should translate to this game. Look for BC to take care of business against Notre Dame.

Boston College 75 Notre Dame 68

