Notre Dame Holds on To Down Boston College in Overtime 99-95

It was a game Boston College could have won, but in the end they just didn't enough bullets in the chamber, falling to Notre Dame 99-95 in overtime. DeMarr Langford led all Eagles with a career high 23 points, while Jaeden Zackery (18 points) and Brevin Galloway (17 points) were effective offensively.

Makai Ashton Langford 17 points in the game, including a three

The Eagles were shorthanded all night, as they were missing two of their big men. Quinten Post (illness) and TJ Bickerstaff (injury) were both unavailable for the game. As the two teams went back and forth, the Eagles got into foul trouble with their other two bigs, as James Karnik and James Vanderbaan both fouled out as well.

Boston College matched up well offensively with the Fighting Irish, shooting 56% and 43% from beyond the arc. But defensively the Eagles struggled as well, allowing Notre Dame to stay within striking distance, shooting 49% from the field. In a frantic back and forth last minute, that included multiple lead changes. Blake Wesley and Makai Ashton Langford traded layups to send the game to overtime.

Blake Wesley Had 18 points in the victory over the Eagles

In the extra frame, the Eagles struggled to get their offense going, allowing Notre Dame to build up their lead with some quick layups with their bigs who BC had no one to guard. Kanye Jones hit a big three pointer to get BC back within scoring distance, but an intercepted inbounds pass from Galloway ended any hope of a comeback. With the loss, BC drops to 1-10 on the road for the season, and 4-10 in ACC play.

Next Game Boston College will travel to Syracuse to battle the Orange on Saturday

