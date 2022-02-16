How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. #24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College (9-14, 4-9 ACC) hit the road on Wednesday as they take on the #24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3 ACC) in South Bend, Indiana. This is the second matchup between the two catholic schools, with BC pulling off a huge upset 73-57 in Conte Forum on December 3rd. Since then, the Fighting Irish have become one of the premier teams in the ACC, winning fourteen of their last sixteen games and positioning themselves to win the conference and potentially earn a high NCAA tournament seed. The Eagles have struggled, losing four out of their last five games, most recently falling to Duke 72-61 at home.

Dane Goodwin Averaging 14.8ppg, and had 20 points in Notre Dame's win against Clemson

Boston College (9-14, 4-9 ACC) at Notre Dame (18-7, 11-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: Joyce Center, South Bend, Indiana

Joyce Center, South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPNU (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette)

ESPNU (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Opening Odds: Notre Dame (-9)

Storyline to Watch Injury status of forward TJ Bickerstaff, who left the game against Duke with injury

