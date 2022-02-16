Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. #24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Details on television, streaming, radio and betting odds for Wednesday's game between BC and Notre Dame

Boston College (9-14, 4-9 ACC) hit the road on Wednesday as they take on the #24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3 ACC) in South Bend, Indiana. This is the second matchup between the two catholic schools, with BC pulling off a huge upset 73-57 in Conte Forum on December 3rd. Since then, the Fighting Irish have become one of the premier teams in the ACC, winning fourteen of their last sixteen games and positioning themselves to win the conference and potentially earn a high NCAA tournament seed. The Eagles have struggled, losing four out of their last five games, most recently falling to Duke 72-61 at home. 

Dane Goodwin

USATSI_17673950_168388155_lowres

Averaging 14.8ppg, and had 20 points in Notre Dame's win against Clemson

Boston College (9-14, 4-9 ACC) at Notre Dame (18-7, 11-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Joyce Center, South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ESPNU (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Opening Odds: Notre Dame (-9)

Storyline to Watch

USATSI_17673016_168388155_lowres

Injury status of forward TJ Bickerstaff, who left the game against Duke with injury

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17673016_168388155_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. #24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

42 seconds ago
Comment
JaidenWoodbey
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Coaching Changes In Chestnut Hill

26 minutes ago
Comment
AJDillon
Football

Pair of Eagles Make PFF Top 101 NFL Players From 2021 Season

21 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_13755790_168388155_lowres
Football

Looking at Potential BC Offensive Line Coach Candidates

Feb 15, 2022
Comment
ZayFlowers
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Yet Another Coach Leaves Chestnut Hill

Feb 15, 2022
Comment
ZayFlowers
Football

WR Coach Joe Dailey Reportedly Hired By Carolina Panthers

Feb 14, 2022
Comment
FGrYO8bXIAovCoX
Maroon & Gold+

'23 ATH Krystian Williams Impressed with Boston College

Feb 14, 2022
Comment
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17089959_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: The Search for a New Offensive Line Coach

Feb 14, 2022
Comment
Matt Applebaum Named Offensive Line Coach
Football

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Hire BC OL Coach Matt Applebaum

Feb 12, 2022
Comment