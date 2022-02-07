Boston College Men's Basketball To Compete in 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam

The Eagles will join some quality competition in the Paradise Jam next season

Boston College men's basketball has landed their multi team tournament for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Per a press release from the college the Eagles will be heading to the Virgin Islands to play in the Paradise Jam. The 23rd edition of the event will tip-off November 18-21, 2022 with all games taking place at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center, and streamed on ESPN3.

This is the third time the Eagles will play in the Paradise Jam (2003 & 2009). They will be joined by Belmont, Buffalo, Drake, George Mason, Howard, Weber State, and Wyoming. While these schools are from smaller conferences, they are quality opponents and should give Earl Grant's squad a chance for some solid out of conference wins.

Griff II, The Official Mascot of Drake The Bulldogs will be one of six teams in the Paradise Jam

This past season Boston College played in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona, Florida. In the 0-2 in the official games losing to both URI and Utah. They also played against Holy Cross in a home game that was considered part of the festivities and won that matchup.

