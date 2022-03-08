ACC Tournament: How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The regular season is over, and Boston College and Pitt will face off for the third time this season in the 2022 ACC Tournament. The two teams are near the bottom of the conference, as both teams continue to work towards next season. For the Panthers, a loss could signify the end of the Jeff Capel era. And a win for Boston College could certainly be even more momentum for Earl Grant, who has done a solid job in his first year at the Heights.

John Hugley, Pitt center, led Panthers to win over Eagles in January.

In their first matchup Boston College had no answer to Panthers big man John Hugley who dominated with 32 points in a close 69-67 Pitt win. However, in their second matchup BC adjusted holding him to just 9 points, in a convincing 69-56 win at Conte Forum later in the season. Boston College is 0-1 in ACC tournament play and 3-5 in conference tournaments all-time versus Pittsburgh.

Boston College (11-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Pitt (11-20, 6-14 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York

Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York TV: ACC Network (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette)

ACC Network (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Opening Betting Line: Boston College (-2)

Last matchup, Makai Ashton Langford led Eagles with 21 points

