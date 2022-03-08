ACC Tournament (Boston College vs. Pitt): Live Updates

The regular season is over, and Boston College and Pitt will face off for the third time this season in the 2022 ACC Tournament at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The two teams are near the bottom of the conference, as both teams continue to work towards next season. For the Panthers, a loss could signify the end of the Jeff Capel era. And a win for Boston College could certainly be even more momentum for Earl Grant, who has done a solid job in his first year at the Heights.

In their first matchup Boston College had no answer to Panthers big man John Hugley who dominated with 32 points in a close 69-67 Pitt win. However, in their second matchup BC adjusted holding him to just 9 points, in a convincing 69-56 win at Conte Forum later in the season. Boston College is 0-1 in ACC tournament play and 3-5 in conference tournaments all-time versus Pittsburgh.

John Hugley could be a key to this game, BC held him to just 3/10 shooting their last time out

Boston College (11-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Pitt (11-20, 6-14 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York

Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York TV: ACC Network (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette)

ACC Network (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Opening Betting Line: Boston College (-2)

Via BCEagles.com

Starting Lineup: To Be Announced

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!