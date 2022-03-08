Skip to main content

Boston College Lights Up Pitt 66-46 in ACC Tournament Win

Eagles crush Pitt, and will face Wake Forest on Wednesday

It was all Boston College, all game, as the Eagles crushed Pitt 66-46 in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. James Karnik led the way for the Eagles with 13 points, while Quentin Post (11 points) and DeMarr Langford (12 points) both had big games as well. John Hugely ran into foul trouble early for the Panthers, and was largely inconsequential down the stretch. 

USATSI_17854836_168388155_lowres

Huge run for the Eagles sealed the win

This was a game where the Eagles did everything they needed to, while the Panthers faded fast. Pitt had a lead midway through the first half, but then went over nine minutes without hitting a shot. Boston College went on a huge 22-3 run and took the game over. From there Pitt could not find their shot, and BC expanded the lead.

One of the key moments of the game was a frustration foul from Femi Okudale on Post, that turned into a technical and flagrant foul. BC continued to shoot well from the field shooting 55% from the field. 

USATSI_17854802_168388155_lowres

Langford had 12 points for the Eagles

Boston College with the win gets their first ACC tournament win since 2017-18, a tournament in which they won two. On deck they have Wake Forest, a team that defeated the Eagles 87-57 earlier this season. 

