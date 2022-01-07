Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Saturday afternoon against Pitt

On Saturday, Boston College hits the road to face off with the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. This matchup is between two teams that are battling to stay out of the basement of the ACC. The Eagles have had a tough month with a loss to Albany, two games postponed due to COVID-19 and a drubbing at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels. 

Pitt has yet to win an ACC game but is fresh off a close loss to Louisville 73-72. Of late the Panthers have done a nice job of keeping games close, so even though their record may not reflect it, they could be a dangerous matchup for the Eagles. 

Boston College (6-6, 1-1) at Pittsburgh (5-9, 0-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh
  • TV: RSN (NESN)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Mike Laprey (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!Y

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_8270460_168388155_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

2 minutes ago
Comment
USATSI_15032632_168388155_lowres
Football

DE Marcus Valdez Returning For 2022 Season

1 hour ago
Comment
JoannaMcNamee
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Crushes Syracuse

5 hours ago
Comment
kobaywhite
Football

WR Kobay White Transfers to James Madison

20 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_16685787_168388155_lowres
Football

Grading the 2021 Eagles: Defensive Line

Jan 6, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17158625_168388155_lowres (1)
Football

Top 10 Boston College Football Moments of 2021

Jan 6, 2022
Comment
AazaarAbdulRahim
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: A BC Coach Being Courted by Another ACC Team?

Jan 6, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17200296_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Boston College First Power 5 Offer for '23 RB Parker Jenkins

Jan 5, 2022
Comment
Member Exclusive
JadenWilliams
Football

Redshirt Tracker: Which BC Football Freshmen Burned Redshirt in 2021

Jan 5, 2022
Comment