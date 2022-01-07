How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Boston College hits the road to face off with the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. This matchup is between two teams that are battling to stay out of the basement of the ACC. The Eagles have had a tough month with a loss to Albany, two games postponed due to COVID-19 and a drubbing at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Pitt has yet to win an ACC game but is fresh off a close loss to Louisville 73-72. Of late the Panthers have done a nice job of keeping games close, so even though their record may not reflect it, they could be a dangerous matchup for the Eagles.

Boston College (6-6, 1-1) at Pittsburgh (5-9, 0-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST Place: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh TV: RSN (NESN)

RSN (NESN) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Mike Laprey (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

