Reports: Boston College Men's Basketball to Play in Empire Classic

According to multiple reports, Boston College will be playing in the 2020 Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Originally reported by Jake Klein of CBB365Pod, and followed up by Jon Rothstein, the Eagles will replace NC State in the tournament that will be held on November 25th and 26th. The Michigan Wolverines, Villanova Wildcats, and Baylor Bears are the three other teams that will compete in the tournament.

This tournament will be tough skating for the Eagles as Baylor and Villanova were both Top 10 teams in 2019-20. While Michigan, was just on the outside of the Top 25 and would have been a tournament team if it wasn't cancelled due to COVID-19.

If these reports are correct, Boston College has found their tournament to replace the Junkanoo Tournament that was originally supposed to be held in the Bahamas. In that tournament the Eagles would have faced off with Tulsa, BYU and George Mason.

With COVID-19 still impacting collegiate sports, the NCAA has made a series of recommendations for the upcoming season. If BC plays in this tournament, they most likely will be playing 23 other games in addition to those two games. If the conference sticks with a 20 conference game schedule, that means BC will only be scheduling three additional out of conference games. They currently have games against Richmond and URI that were previously scheduled, though that might change due to the current environment.



