Boston College Basketball Schedules Series With the University of Rhode Island

Boston College men's basketball has scheduled a two game series with the University of Rhode Island per Jon Rothstein:

This moves comes after numerous reports have surfaced saying that college teams are going to start moving towards local out of conference opponents to save money. With athletic departments taking a hit because of COVID-19, programs are looking to save on the travel expenses. It wouldn't be surprising if more local teams start scheduling Boston College soon. Teams like UMass, BU, Northeastern, and Harvard may all be teams the Eagles put on the upcoming schedule.

The Rhode Island Rams looks to be a tough opponent for the Eagles. Last season under head coach David Cox the Rams were 21-9 and a bubble team for the NCAA tournament. They return guard Fatts Russell who was third in the conference in scoring, at 18.8 points per game. The last time the two teams met was in 2009 when URI defeated former head coach Al Skinner 80-69 at Conte Forum.

Current head coach Jim Christian is connected to the URI program as he played for the Rams from 1986-88. If he remain the coach in '21-'22, Christian will make his return to the Ryan Center.

