Boston College vs. URI: Live Updates

A.J. Black

Boston College kicks off the 2020-21 season tonight against the University of Rhode Island Rams in the 2k Empire Classic held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The Eagles coming off a close loss last night to the Villanova Wildcats, look to get into the win column against a feisty URI squad. The Rams, one of the best teams in the A-10 will look to rebound after a loss last night to Arizona State. 

Time: 7:00 pm
Where: Mohegan Sun, Connecticut
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 850
Opening Line: Pick 'Em

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the University of Rhode Island game here in our liveblog. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Bulletin logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts below!

Updates: Will show up in real time in the comment section.

Lineup

Jay Heath is out for today’s game 

Comments (5)
No. 1-3
2001Eagle
2001Eagle

I’m not sure how good Fred Scott is, but his shot is smooth!

BCDrew
BCDrew

How is Karnik still ineligible? Shouldn't this type of decision be made before the season or am I missing something?

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Jay Heath is out, huge blow for the Eagles

