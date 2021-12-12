Brutal First Half Dooms Boston College, Who Falls to Saint Louis 79-68

Saint Louis, led by a NCAA season high 19 assists from Yuri Collins jumped out to a sixteen first half lead, and the Eagles couldn't come back, losing 79-68. Boston College (6-4) fell behind by as much as 23 points after a rough first half in which they shot 30% from the field. Makai Ashton Langford led the Eagles with 18 points.

The Billikens dominated Boston College in almost every facet of the game in the first half. Collins effortlessly moved the ball around to open shooters, while Boston College was helpless on the boards, and couldn't find their shot. BC ended up settling for bad shots, and only scored 19 points in the opening half.

The second half was a different story. Boston College was able to find their shot, scoring 49 points and outscoring the Billikens by six points. But that wasn't enough, the Eagles were able to bring the deficit as close as seven near the end of the game, but Saint Louis put it away in the final moments with some easy buckets and free throws.

While the score ended up relatively close, this game was basically all Saint Louis for most of the game. Boston College can't get into the ACC part of their schedule and play like they did in the first half and expect to win. They were disjointed and sloppy, and if BC plays like that, they are going to get blown out in a more dramatic way than tonight.

Earl Grant's squad will try to get back in the win column when they return to the friendly confines of Conte Forum against Albany on Monday.

