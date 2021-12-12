Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Brutal First Half Dooms Boston College, Who Falls to Saint Louis 79-68

    Eagles only score 19 points in first half, and couldn't recover from 16 point halftime deficit.
    Author:

    Saint Louis, led by a NCAA season high 19 assists from Yuri Collins jumped out to a sixteen first half lead, and the Eagles couldn't come back, losing 79-68. Boston College (6-4) fell behind by as much as 23 points after a rough first half in which they shot 30% from the field. Makai Ashton Langford led the Eagles with 18 points. 

    The Billikens dominated Boston College in almost every facet of the game in the first half. Collins effortlessly moved the ball around to open shooters, while Boston College was helpless on the boards, and couldn't find their shot. BC ended up settling for bad shots, and only scored 19 points in the opening half. 

    The second half was a different story. Boston College was able to find their shot, scoring 49 points and outscoring the Billikens by six points. But that wasn't enough, the Eagles were able to bring the deficit as close as seven near the end of the game, but Saint Louis put it away in the final moments with some easy buckets and free throws. 

    While the score ended up relatively close, this game was basically all Saint Louis for most of the game. Boston College can't get into the ACC part of their schedule and play like they did in the first half and expect to win. They were disjointed and sloppy, and if BC plays like that, they are going to get blown out in a more dramatic way than tonight. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Earl Grant's squad will try to get back in the win column when they return to the friendly confines of Conte Forum against Albany on Monday. 

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_15727700_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Brutal First Half Dooms Boston College, Who Falls to Saint Louis 79-68

    43 seconds ago
    Comment
    Grant Thumb Up to the Fans
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Updates

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17333741_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Two Potential Targets To Watch For In Transfer Portal

    6 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15413825_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Preview and Predictions

    Dec 10, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0320
    Recruiting

    Boston College Makes Top 4 For '22 ATH Koen Entringer

    Dec 10, 2021
    Comment
    Photo Apr 23, 11 09 24 PM
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Transfer Portal Reason For Concern?

    Dec 10, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Football

    Boston College Defensive Back Shawn Asbury Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 9, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17186022_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Pac 12 Commissioner Wants Inter-conference Challenge for "The Alliance"

    Dec 9, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17283596_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: New Ideas For College Football

    Dec 9, 2021
    Comment