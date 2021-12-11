Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Updates

    Updates from today's game between the Eagles and Billikens
    Author:

    Boston College (6-3) and Saint Louis (7-2) will tip off this afternoon at the Chaifetz Arena. This is the second matchup between the two in the past three years, with the Billikens taking the last game in 2019. Boston College is on a two game winning streak, most recently defeating Notre Dame 73-57 last week. SLU has had a tough going the past two games, losing to both Belmont and UAB but has been one of the stronger teams in the A10 this season. 

    Time: 5:00 pm
    Where: St. Louis, MO
    TV: NBC Sports Network
    Radio: WEEI 850
    Opening Line: Saint Louis (-8)

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Saint Louis has a 79% chance of winning this game

    Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, T.J. Bickerstaff and James Karnik.

    Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway will miss the game after having knee surgery this week.

    Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and SLU game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

