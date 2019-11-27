Boston College vs. St. Louis: Live Blog And Game Thread

Boston College wraps up the Gotham Classic facing off against the St. Louis Billiken's at Conte Forum on Wednesday. SLU (5-1) defeated Belmont the last time out, with their lone loss coming from #12 Seton Hall. The two schools have a history, playing four times the last time in 2011 when St. Louis beat the Eagles in the Anaheim 76 Classic.

Time: 2:00pm

Where: Conte Forum, Boston College

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 93.7

Opening Line: BC (-1.5)

First Half

Julian Rishwain gets the start for Jay Heath who is out for the game with a fever.

17:55 Boston College can't get any offensive sets working, 0-3 to start the game, but the Eagles get a steal and Nic Popovic flushes it.

15:22: Boston College up 7-1, looking good on defense, winning the battle on the boards, Hasahn French is sitting with two fouls. Good energy so far for the Eagles, who moved on from some poor shooting to hit some shots.

12:00 Popovic continues to be aggressive on offense, with a pair of dunks, taking advantage of French being forced to the bench. Boston College leads 16-8.

9:10 Turnover city for both teams, Derryck Thornton just had the last one as he is called for palming the ball. This game has gotten really sloppy, neither team is playing consistently on the offensive zone. Boston College is shooting a dreadful 2-7 from the foul line.