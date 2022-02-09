Boston College Drops Tuesday Night Game Against Syracuse 73-64

Boston College (9-14, 4-8 ACC) started the game off ice cold, missing 10 out of their first 11 shots, and couldn't make up the deficit, falling to Syracuse 73-64. Cole Swider led both teams with 21 points, and was electric from beyond the arc hitting five three pointers. Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 18 points, while Quinten Post had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

In front of a loud Conte Forum, that seemed largely in support of the Orange, Boston College fell behind early. The Eagles were able to hang around, but every time they got within striking distance, Syracuse was able to hit a timely basket to put the game out of reach. The final dagger was a three pointer by Joe Girard III late in the game to end a BC run, kill the momentum, and put the game out of reach. The Eagles never led in this game.

The Eagles struggled with turnovers in the first half, with seven, but was much more careful with the ball, only committing three in the second half. In addition, the three point shooting was ice cold throughout the game. Brevin Galloway, in particular struggled, shooting 1/12 from beyond the arc. The team as a whole shot only 21% from three pointer (7% in the first half).

Earl Grant's squad will return to the court on Saturday to face off against Duke.

