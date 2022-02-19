Syracuse Dispatches Boston College 76-56

Boston College struggled to find much success anywhere on the court on Saturday against the Orange

Boston College struggled against Syracuse's vaunted zone defense, and the Orange shot 45% from three point range, as SU won 76-56. Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider both had 18 points for the Orange, while James Karnik led the Eagles with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Cole Swider Game high 18 points

This was a typical paint by numbers game between the Eagles and Syracuse. While BC couldn't figure out how to break the zone, Syracuse hit multiple big threes, and built up a huge 36-21 lead going into halftime. DeMarr Langford was BC's lone spark on offense with 10 points in the first half, continuing his strong play of late. But he left the game at halftime due to an undisclosed injury. He spent the second half sitting on BC's bench.

In the second half, BC had a few runs, including a 10-0 run to start off the half, trimming the lead to just 12. But Syracuse always had a counterpunch, and they answered putting the game away. Like usual, BC struggled shooting from the outside, only shooting 17% from beyond the arc. Makai Ashton Langford in particular struggled to find his shot on Saturday, only shooting 2-10 from the field.

The Eagles, saw the return of Quinten Post after missing the past two games, were still without forward TJ Bickerstaff with a leg injury. Post played well, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Freshman Gianni Thompson also continues to be involved in the gameplan, playing 13 minutes and scoring three points.

BC returns home on Monday for a makeup game against Florida State.

