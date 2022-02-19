Boston College at Syracuse: Live Updates

A live look in at today's matchup between the Eagles and Orange

On Saturday the Boston College Eagles will look to end their four game losing streak as they battle their old Big East foe the Syracuse Orange. This is the second matchup between the two schools, with the Orange winning 73-64 in Chestnut Hill in January. In that game Cole Swider led SU with 21 points, including some big three pointers down the stretch

The series has been lopsided of late as BC has lost its last seven, and nine of its last 10 against the Orange.

Joe Girard III 19 points in last matchup

The biggest storyline to watch for will be the health of forwards Quinten Post and TJ Bickerstaff both of whom missed Wednesday's game against Notre Dame. Bickerstaff is considered day to day, while Post is still in the COVID-19 protocols.

Time: Saturday, 12:00 pm

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse New York

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Syracuse -9, O/U 145.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 13.3% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (155) Syracuse (59)

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Tale of the Tape via BCEagles.com

Projected Starting Lineup: TJ Bickerstaff, DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery, James Karnik

Injuries: None announced yet.

