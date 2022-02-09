Skip to main content

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

Updates from tonight's game between the Eagles and Orange

On Tuesday night, Boston College (9-12, 4-7 ACC) returns to Conte Forum to take on the Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC). The Eagles, after playing five games in 10 days got a bit of a reprieve, as they have not had a game since last Tuesday. Syracuse is on a tear recently, winning three games in a row, including dominating a good Wake Forest team.

For the Eagles, they will have to contend with Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense. Under Jim Christian's squad that style gave BC fits at times. This will be new head coach Earl Grant's first crack at it, but with a pair of guards--the Langford brothers-- who are experienced playing against it, the Eagles may able to find their offense.

Time: Tuesday, 8:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850
Current Line: Syracuse -3.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 14.5% chance of winning this game

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (148) Syracuse (73)

Tale of the Tape

Screen Shot 2022-02-08 at 4.07.07 PM

Via BCeagles.com

Starting Lineup: TJ Bickerstaff, DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery, James Karnik

Injuries: None Noted

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

Player to Watch

USATSI_17573151_168388155_lowres

Guard Makai Ashton Langford

Basketball

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

