Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

On Tuesday night, Boston College (9-12, 4-7 ACC) returns to Conte Forum to take on the Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC). The Eagles, after playing five games in 10 days got a bit of a reprieve, as they have not had a game since last Tuesday. Syracuse is on a tear recently, winning three games in a row, including dominating a good Wake Forest team.

For the Eagles, they will have to contend with Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense. Under Jim Christian's squad that style gave BC fits at times. This will be new head coach Earl Grant's first crack at it, but with a pair of guards--the Langford brothers-- who are experienced playing against it, the Eagles may able to find their offense.

Time: Tuesday, 8:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Syracuse -3.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 14.5% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (148) Syracuse (73)

Tale of the Tape Via BCeagles.com

Starting Lineup: TJ Bickerstaff, DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery, James Karnik

Injuries: None Noted

