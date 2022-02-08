Boston College vs. Syracuse: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A look at our predictions and preview for Tuesday night's game between the Eagles and Orange

On Tuesday night, Boston College (9-12, 4-7 ACC) returns to Conte Forum to take on the Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC). The Eagles, after playing five games in 10 days got a bit of a reprieve, as they have not had a game since last Tuesday. Syracuse is on a tear recently, winning three games in a row, including dominating a good Wake Forest team.

For the Eagles, they will have to contend with Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense. Under Jim Christian's squad that style gave BC fits at times. This will be new head coach Earl Grant's first crack at it, but with a pair of guards--the Langford brothers-- who are experienced playing against it, the Eagles may able to find their offense.

Time: Tuesday, 8:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Syracuse -3.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 14.5% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (148) Syracuse (73)

Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 26-53 all time against the Orange, and 3-13 since both teams have been members of the ACC. The Eagles have struggled of late losing its last six - and eight of its last nine - against Syracuse.

Injury Updates: No injuries of note for the Eagles.

Player to Watch Buddy Boeheim- Guard.

Boeheim, the son of head coach Jim Boeheim, has been electric offensively for the Orange this season, leading the team with 19.3ppg. He has scored 25 or more points three times in the last five games, and shot over 50% from three point range in two out of the last three games. Syracuse's defense is tough, but it could be their offense that could pose the biggest challenge for the Eagles.

Keys to the Game:

1. Shake off the Rust: There are two ways to look at a week off in college athletics. On one hand, a team that has played ALOT of games in the past two weeks get some much needed rest and time to recuperate. On the other, they may come out a tad sluggish. The hope is that playing at Conte Forum, with students back, could alleviate that.

2. Break the Zone: As mentioned above, a tough defense can be a real challenge to Boston College's inconsistent offense. Against UVA's packline, Boston College only scored 55 points, while shooting 25% from three points range. BC needs to find their shot, and execute, because Syracuse's offense has the fire power to score points, averaging 78.4.

3. Good Guard Play: Syracuse has a pair of guards, Boeheim and Joe Girard who can be lethal from beyond the arc. Boston College is going to need to be crisp in their defense of the perimeter, to prevent open shots. Earl Grant's defense has been inconsistent at stopping the three (opponents shooting 36%).

AJ's Fearless Prediction Lock in our prediction for Tuesday night's game

This has all the trappings of a tough one for Boston College, a good Syracuse shooting team and a defense that could cause the Eagles to struggle. If the Eagles come out slow, like they have a tendency to do, they could find themselves in a hole that will be tough to dig out. Syracuse is playing very well of late, and expect them to continue on Tuesday night. Syracuse 80 Boston College 66

