Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction

Boston College (13-16, 7-11 ACC) wraps up their home schedule as they face off with the Syracuse Orange (16-13, 9-9 ACC) tonight at Conte Forum. For the Eagles, they need to figure out a way to win again, while Syracuse will try and avoid another loss in what has become a disappointing season.

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill MA

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Syracuse (-4.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 71.5% chance to win this game

Projected Starters: CJ Felder, Derryck Hamilton, Jay Heath, Jared Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell

Injuries: Jairus Hamilton (Status Unknown)

Ken Pom Rankings: Boston College (170) Syracuse (57)

Key Matchup: Elijah Hughes vs. Jairus Hamilton (or whomever plays small forward tonight)

This was a tough pick because Hamilton's status is still up in the air after missing the past game against Notre Dame. However if he does play, Hamilton will have a big task ahead of him. Hughes has been Syracuse's leading scorer all season, and had a great game against BC in their last matchup, scoring 19 points with four assists. Slowing down Syracuse's most talented offensive player has to be a focal point for the Eagles.

Three Questions That Will Be Answered In Tonight's Game

1. Can the Eagles slow down Syracuse's perimeter game? Joe Girard and Buddy Boehei were lethal against BC in their previous matchup that Syracuse easily won 76-50. The two guards combined to shoot 7-11 from beyond the arc. BC needs to prevent the easy kickout passes to these guards.

2. Can BC solve the zone defense? Syracuse's defense completely shut down BC in their first matchup. In the first half the Eagles shot 5 of 27 from the field and 0-14 from beyond the arc. BC's three point shooting has been iffy at best, and a liability at worst, they need to play much better to keep this a game.

3. Will this be Jim Christian's final home game? No one has a clue what AD Martin Jarmond is thinking about next season. But there is a strong possibility, especially after this latest late season dive that this could be Christian's finale at Conte Forum.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Syracuse 80 BC 62.

BC had a little fight left in them against Notre Dame, but losing the way that they did makes me wonder how much they will have left. Syracuse's defense will again be a big challenge for a BC offense that has struggled all year.