How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Tuesday evening against the Syracuse Orange

Boston College returns to home to face off with the Syracuse Orange, in a battle between two former Big East foes. The Eagles have been able to rest for the past week, not having played since last Tuesday when they lost to UVA 67-55. While Syracuse is on a three game winning streak, with victories over Wake Forest, NC State and Louisville.

Guard Buddy Boeheim Orange's leading scorer with 19.3ppg

Syracuse (12-11, 6-6) at Boston College (9-12, 4-7 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ACC Network (Dave O'Brien, Cory Alexander)

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Betting Odds: Syracuse -3.5, O/U 145.5

Makai Ashton Langford Three 20+ point games in last nine outings

