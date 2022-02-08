How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Boston College returns to home to face off with the Syracuse Orange, in a battle between two former Big East foes. The Eagles have been able to rest for the past week, not having played since last Tuesday when they lost to UVA 67-55. While Syracuse is on a three game winning streak, with victories over Wake Forest, NC State and Louisville.
Guard Buddy Boeheim
Orange's leading scorer with 19.3ppg
Syracuse (12-11, 6-6) at Boston College (9-12, 4-7 ACC)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
- TV: ACC Network (Dave O'Brien, Cory Alexander)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
Betting Odds: Syracuse -3.5, O/U 145.5
Makai Ashton Langford
Three 20+ point games in last nine outings
