Boston College Showing Interest In Pair From Wichita State

Boston College continues to look to add to their 2022-23 roster in the transfer portal. On Wednesday and Thursday Jon Rothstein reported the Eagles are one of many teams to reach out to Wichita State transfers wing Dexter Dennis and undersized center Morris Udeze.

Dexter Dennis - Guard

Dennis, a former American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the year, sixth in 3-pointers made (176), 12th in games started (94) and 16th in minutes played (3,101). Though he isn't very accurate shooting from deep, shooting only 29.4% from beyond the arc. Boston College could certainly use more depth at the wing heading into next season. According to Rothstein he has also been contacted by LSU, West Virginia, , Indiana, Wake Forest, South Alabama, Hofstra, Pitt, ETSU, UCF, Loyola Chicago, Iowa State, Clemson, NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia.

Morris Udeze - Center

A 6'8 big, Udeze has been a consistent scorer for the Shockers. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds the past two seasons with a career-high 22 points against Drake in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. For a Boston College squad that lost James Karnik to graduation, Udeze would make a solid tandem with Quinten Post and be a good bridge to Armani Might who may need some time to develop. According to Rothstein, Udeze has also heard from Georgia,West Virginia, Pitt, LSU, Arizona State, UNLV, Iowa State, Utah State, Maryland, SMU, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, NC State.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC