Skip to main content

Boston College Showing Interest In Pair From Wichita State

Eagles continue to look at transfers to fill their roster

Boston College continues to look to add to their 2022-23 roster in the transfer portal. On Wednesday and Thursday Jon Rothstein reported the Eagles are one of many teams to reach out to Wichita State transfers wing Dexter Dennis and undersized center Morris Udeze.

DexterDennis

Dexter Dennis - Guard

Dennis, a former American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the year, sixth in 3-pointers made (176), 12th in games started (94) and 16th in minutes played (3,101). Though he isn't very accurate shooting from deep, shooting only 29.4% from beyond the arc. Boston College could certainly use more depth at the wing heading into next season. According to Rothstein he has also been contacted by LSU, West Virginia, , Indiana, Wake Forest, South Alabama, Hofstra, Pitt, ETSU, UCF, Loyola Chicago, Iowa State, Clemson, NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia.

Morris Udeze

Morris Udeze - Center

A 6'8 big, Udeze has been a consistent scorer for the Shockers. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds the past two seasons with a career-high 22 points against Drake in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. For a Boston College squad that lost James Karnik to graduation, Udeze would make a solid tandem with Quinten Post and be a good bridge to Armani Might who may need some time to develop. According to Rothstein, Udeze has also heard from Georgia,West Virginia, Pitt, LSU, Arizona State, UNLV, Iowa State, Utah State, Maryland, SMU, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, NC State.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (2)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
Wichita State Shockers
Wichita State Shockers

DexterDennis
Basketball

Boston College Showing Interest In Pair From Wichita State

By A.J. Black12 seconds agoComment
Rec
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: April 7, 2022

By A.J. Black2 hours agoComment
Member Exclusive
AlecLindstrom
Football

Alec Lindstrom 2022 NFL Draft Team Fits

By Mitchell Wolfe5 hours agoComment
PhilJurkovec
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Basketball Transfer Portal Updates

By A.J. Black7 hours agoComment
ShaneDezonie
Basketball

Vanderbilt Guard Latest Transfer Contacted By Boston College

By A.J. BlackApr 6, 2022Comment
Hockey Tournament Seedings, Tournament Preview
Podcast

Hockey East Announces Deals with ESPN, NESN and ESPN+

By A.J. BlackApr 6, 2022Comment
AntonioCotman
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Five Must Have Recruits For Boston College Football in 2023

By A.J. BlackApr 6, 2022Comment
MichaelDurr
Basketball

Boston College Showing Interest in Transfer From Indiana

By A.J. BlackApr 5, 2022Comment
ZionJohnsonCombine
Football

Zion Johnson: 2022 NFL Draft Team Fits

By Mitchell WolfeApr 5, 2022Comment