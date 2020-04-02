BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Makes List For Rider Transfer Frederick Scott

A.J. Black

Boston College is looking to fill roster slots for their upcoming 2020-2021 season. After losing Chris Herren Jr., Jairus Hamilton, and Julian Rishwain to transfer, Jim Christian should still have two open roster spots to fill. Per Jon Rothstein, Rider forward Frederick Scott might fill one. 

Scott, a 6'8 230 pound forward, averaged 12.8 points per game last year for the Broncs, to go along with 5.2 rebounds. After another strong season he was named an third team All-MAAC member for the second year in a row. Scott had four double doubles this season, including a pair of 25 point performances against Vermont and Manhattan. 

Most likely if he came to the Eagles, he would fill the role that Jairus Hamilton played this season. The sophomore announce that he was transferring to Maryland on Wednesday. If Scott were to come to BC, he could fit the role of the 3 or small forward, more of a scoring forward than a rebounding forward like Steffon Mitchell. 

The Eagles most likely will also try and land another big, as they have been linked to Evan Cole of Georgia Tech.

Boston College has already added another player from the MAAC Conference to their roster, landing graduate transfer Rich Kelly from Quinnipiac. The 6-1 guard averaged over 16 points per game last season, and was a second team All MAAC committed to the Eagles on Sunday. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Forward Julian Rishwain To Transfer

Another loss to Jim Christian's roster as Julian Rishwain is set to transfer

A.J. Black

by

Old Eagle

Boston College Lands Maryland Transfer Safety Deon Jones

The Eagles received big news as their secondary was bolstered with the addition of Deon Jones

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Forward Jairus Hamilton Transfers To Maryland

Eagles forward Jairus Hamilton will sit out a year before playing for the Terrapins

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Report: Anthony Brown to Transfer to Oregon

Former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown will reportedly be heading to the west coast

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Boston College Lands Commitment From 2021 DB Kani Walker

A major first get in 2021 for Jeff Hafley's staff

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Alumni Profile: Tony Gonzalez

Relive a former Eagles standout's career

Brett Rider

by

eaglesflyinghigh

DE Ozzie Hoffler "Very Excited" for Boston College Offer

Georgia defensive end Ozzie Hoffler spoke with us about his most recent offer from the Boston College Eagles

A.J. Black

Notre Dame Is the New Offensive Line U. How Close Was Boston College?

We crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’ Part IV: O-Line U.

A.J. Black

Boston College Basketball Lands Quinnipiac Transfer Rich Kelly

Eagles add a guard that averaged more than 16 points a game last season.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Marc McLaughlin Named Captain of 2020-21 Men’s Hockey Team

Karow, Hutsko and Giles were all named assistant captains.

jbiagioni16