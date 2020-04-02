Boston College Makes List For Rider Transfer Frederick Scott

Boston College is looking to fill roster slots for their upcoming 2020-2021 season. After losing Chris Herren Jr., Jairus Hamilton, and Julian Rishwain to transfer, Jim Christian should still have two open roster spots to fill. Per Jon Rothstein, Rider forward Frederick Scott might fill one.

Scott, a 6'8 230 pound forward, averaged 12.8 points per game last year for the Broncs, to go along with 5.2 rebounds. After another strong season he was named an third team All-MAAC member for the second year in a row. Scott had four double doubles this season, including a pair of 25 point performances against Vermont and Manhattan.

Most likely if he came to the Eagles, he would fill the role that Jairus Hamilton played this season. The sophomore announce that he was transferring to Maryland on Wednesday. If Scott were to come to BC, he could fit the role of the 3 or small forward, more of a scoring forward than a rebounding forward like Steffon Mitchell.

The Eagles most likely will also try and land another big, as they have been linked to Evan Cole of Georgia Tech.

Boston College has already added another player from the MAAC Conference to their roster, landing graduate transfer Rich Kelly from Quinnipiac. The 6-1 guard averaged over 16 points per game last season, and was a second team All MAAC committed to the Eagles on Sunday.

