Boston College vs. UNC: Preview and Predictions

Boston College (10-11) looks for an important road win tonight as they face off with the UNC Tar Heels (10-10) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Eagles, fresh off a loss to Louisville will have an added challenge as star guard Cole Anthony will most likely play. Will his return tilt the game in favor of the Tar Heels?

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: UNC (-11.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: UNC has an 88% chance of winning this game

Series History: UNC leads the series 18-5. The Tar Heels won the last matchup in March of 2019 79-66.

Projected Starting Lineup: CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell, Jairus Hamilton, Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath

Injuries: Nothing to report

Ken Pom Ranking: Boston College (172), UNC (85)

Key Matchup: Derryck Thornton vs. Cole Anthony

Boston College will have a big new obstacle as Anthony returns for the first time since his knee surgery in December. What he will be able to give the Tar Heels is up in the air, but even just having him in the lineup is a major boost for Roy Williams. When healthy Anthony gave UNC an average of nineteen points a game. Thornton will most likely be responsible for most of the coverage of Anthony. The Smith Center is going to be rocking with Anthony's return, and if he gets hot early the stadium could explode. On the offensive side, Thornton's streakiness has been the team's barometer the past few games. When he was shooting hot against Louisville, the team built a lead. However when he struggled, the offense couldn't get shots to fall.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Can Boston College stay consistent? Now the Eagles don't need to be molten hot from the field like they were to start the game against Louisville. But what they need to do is keep hitting shots down the stretch.

2. How do the Eagles answer Anthony if he starts scoring? Against Louisville, the Eagles had no answers for Jordan Nwora who scored 37 points. Anthony is a big time scorer as well, if he starts dropping shots how will Boston College respond?

3. Can BC keep the defensive effort strong? When BC is playing well it starts on the defensive side. BC forced 10 turnovers against Louisville in the first half, which was partly why they kept it close. A full game of strong defense would put the Eagles in the best position to win this game.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: UNC 77 Boston College 70. This strikes me as a game where BC will hang around for a while, but the Tar Heels will hit a big shot or two down the stretch to put them away.