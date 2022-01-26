Boston College vs. UNC: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College (8-10, 3-5 ACC) head to Chapel Hill on Wednesday to take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC). This is the second matchup between the two schools, with UNC easily defeating the Eagles 91-65 on January 2nd in Conte Forum. In that game the Tar Heels had four players scoring in double digits, while the Eagles struggled out of the game shooting only 17% in the first half. Caleb Love led the way for UNC with 23 points, and shot 4-6 from three point range.

This is a dangerous game for the Eagles, who were just blown out by Wake Forest 87-57 in Winston Salem. The Tar Heels have the talent to put this game away early if the Eagles struggle, and playing at home should give Hubert Davis's squad a little extra edge. However, UNC has struggled of late, like BC they were crushed by Wake Forest, and also beaten soundly by Miami.

Time: Wednesday, 7:00 pm

Where: Dean Smith Center

TV: RSN (Click here for local carriers)

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: UNC -13.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 9.5% chance of winning this game

Podcast Preview:

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (142) UNC (38)

Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 6-19 all-time vs. UNC, dating back to 1966-67, since joining the ACC, the Tar Heels are 17-5. Boston College won the most recent game at the Smith Center, defeating UNC 71-70 in 2020.

Injury Updates: Nothing of note today.

Player to Watch: Caleb Love, guard. One of the nation's top recruits in the Class of '20, this sophomore point guard has been an integral part of the Tar Heels offense. During UNC's recent two game losing streak he only averaged 7.0 points per game, while shooting a woeful 18% from the floor. But he seemed to find his groove against VT, scoring 22 points. If he has the kind of game he had against BC last time they played, Love could continue that hot streak.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Get Shots To Fall. Poor shooting doomed Boston College who shot only 25% from the field against the Demon Deacons. BC was particularly poor with layups, usually a high percentage shot. BC can ill afford to fall behind like they did against UNC last time, or Wake Forest earlier this week. Get the shots to fall earlier in the game, and hopefully they can stick with the Tar Heels.

2. Post/Karnik Need Better Games. Last time these two teams played BC's two centers combined to shoot 3/17 from the field. Both of the Eagles big men have been important in their wins, one of the two will need a more consistent game on Wednesday.

3. Consistency on Defense. UNC shot 52.8% from the floor last time the two played, and 47.8% from three point range. BC need to play better on defense clearly, and can't have mental lapses on defense that doomed them in the first matchup.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: The Tar Heels ran the Eagles out of the stadium in early January. Will Boston College be better prepared, even with this being their third game in five days? That's a hard sell for me. Going to go with UNC, but in a closer game than many expect. UNC 75 BC 69

