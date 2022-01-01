Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College vs. UNC Tar Heels: Final Thoughts & Predictions

    A preview of tomorrow's matchup between the Eagles and the Tar Heels
    Author:

    Boston College (6-5) return from a three week lay off, as they face off with the UNC Tar Heels (9-3). The Eagles haven't played the last two games because of COVID-19 protocols. The last time out Earl Grant's squad was stunned by Albany at home. North Carolina also has been on a bit of a hiatus as well, last playing on December 21st, a win against Appalachian State. 

    Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm

    Where: Conte Forum
    TV: ESPN2
    Radio: WEEI 850
    Current Line: UNC -14.5
    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 39.5% chance of winning this game

    Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (145) UNC (45)

    Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

    Screen Shot 2022-01-01 at 2.08.19 PM

    Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

    Series History: Boston College is 6-18 all-time vs. UNC, dating back to 1966-67, since joining the ACC, the Tar Heels are 16-5. Boston College won the most recent game, defeating UNC 71-70 in 2020. 

    Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway has mentioned on Twitter that he should be good to go in this game but there has not been any official word on his status. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Player to Watch: Armando Bacot, Forward. A five star recruit out of IMG Academy, Bacot has been incredible the last two games averaging a double double. Boston College has been very good on the defensive boards, but Bacot could be a huge challenge, and will be tough for whichever defender is tasked to guard him. 

    Three Storylines Entering The Game

    1. Rebounding After Long Layoff. Boston College hasn't played a game since they lost to Albany on December 13th. How will the Eagles look? Even though UNC might be rusty as well, they have a lot of high end talent which might be able to mask those problems. How BC comes out of the gate might dictate how this game goes. 

    2. Scorers Needed. There were a lot of issues on offense for Boston College last time they played against the Great Danes. The Eagles shot 38%, but Zackery and DeMarr Langford shot a combined 10 for 28. BC needs to figure out ways to get buckets, and against a good UNC squad this might be a mighty feat. 

    3. Can Defense Make Stops? UNC is averaging over 78 points a game, and is incredibly efficient on offense. BC's defense has taken over poorer teams like Columbia, Dartmouth and Holy Cross, but stumbled against Saint Louis and one of their URI matchups.

    Prediction: Hubert Davis's squad is one of the best teams that the Eagles have faced this year. That being said their KenPom ranking puts them around Notre Dame, a team the Eagles beat to kick off ACC play. However, the Tar Heels should match up better against the Eagles. BC is going to need to play a near perfect game to win this, and after a long layoff that is a lot to ask. Prediction: UNC 82 Boston College 68

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17183027_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. UNC Tar Heels: Final Thoughts & Predictions

    1 minute ago
    Comment
    ZayFlowers
    Football

    Grading the 2021 Eagles: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17358844_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. UNC Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16178416_168388155_lowres
    Football

    2021 Boston College Athletics Year In Review

    Dec 31, 2021
    Comment
    marcusvaldez
    Podcast

    Locked on Boston College: Very Very Very Early '22 Football Preview

    Dec 31, 2021
    Comment
    Recruiting Notebook: March 10, 2020
    Recruiting

    Assessing Local '23 Massachusetts Recruits and Where BC Stands

    Dec 30, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_16971682_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Grading the '21 Eagles: Quarterbacks And Running Backs

    Dec 30, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16971702_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: 2021 Boston College Football Recap

    Dec 30, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17241664_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Way Too Early Thoughts on the 2022 Boston College Football Season

    Dec 30, 2021
    Comment