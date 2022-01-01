Boston College vs. UNC Tar Heels: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College (6-5) return from a three week lay off, as they face off with the UNC Tar Heels (9-3). The Eagles haven't played the last two games because of COVID-19 protocols. The last time out Earl Grant's squad was stunned by Albany at home. North Carolina also has been on a bit of a hiatus as well, last playing on December 21st, a win against Appalachian State.

Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: UNC -14.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 39.5% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (145) UNC (45)

Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 6-18 all-time vs. UNC, dating back to 1966-67, since joining the ACC, the Tar Heels are 16-5. Boston College won the most recent game, defeating UNC 71-70 in 2020.

Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway has mentioned on Twitter that he should be good to go in this game but there has not been any official word on his status.

Player to Watch: Armando Bacot, Forward. A five star recruit out of IMG Academy, Bacot has been incredible the last two games averaging a double double. Boston College has been very good on the defensive boards, but Bacot could be a huge challenge, and will be tough for whichever defender is tasked to guard him.

Three Storylines Entering The Game

1. Rebounding After Long Layoff. Boston College hasn't played a game since they lost to Albany on December 13th. How will the Eagles look? Even though UNC might be rusty as well, they have a lot of high end talent which might be able to mask those problems. How BC comes out of the gate might dictate how this game goes.

2. Scorers Needed. There were a lot of issues on offense for Boston College last time they played against the Great Danes. The Eagles shot 38%, but Zackery and DeMarr Langford shot a combined 10 for 28. BC needs to figure out ways to get buckets, and against a good UNC squad this might be a mighty feat.

3. Can Defense Make Stops? UNC is averaging over 78 points a game, and is incredibly efficient on offense. BC's defense has taken over poorer teams like Columbia, Dartmouth and Holy Cross, but stumbled against Saint Louis and one of their URI matchups.

Prediction: Hubert Davis's squad is one of the best teams that the Eagles have faced this year. That being said their KenPom ranking puts them around Notre Dame, a team the Eagles beat to kick off ACC play. However, the Tar Heels should match up better against the Eagles. BC is going to need to play a near perfect game to win this, and after a long layoff that is a lot to ask. Prediction: UNC 82 Boston College 68

