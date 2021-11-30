Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Boston College Locks Down Late To Defeat USF 64-49

    Eagles improve to 5-0 at home, with a solid victory against the Bulls
    Boston College played well both offensively and defensively, especially later in the game, to drop the South Florida Bulls 64-49 in Chestnut Hill. The big men led the way with Quinten Post finishing with 11 points, four boards, and three blocks while James Karnik added 12 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Makai Ashton Langford had one of his best games of the season as well, scoring nine points to go along with seven assists. 

    It was a relatively back and forth match through most of the first half, with BC holding on to a six point lead. The Bulls were held scoreless for an eight minute stretch in the second half, while Karnik put in six of his twelve points to seal the win. Defensively Boston College did well, holding USF to 35% shooting from the floor, but on the boards the Eagles struggled allowing 15 offensive rebounds. This will be an area to watch for as BC starts to play in ACC ball. 

    The Eagles are now 5-3, and a perfect 5-0 at home. Earl Grant's squad will open up ACC play this Friday when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game can be found on the ACC Network. 

