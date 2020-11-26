SI.com
Boston College vs. #3 Villanova: Live Updates

A.J. Black

Boston College kicks off the 2020-21 season tonight against the #3 Villanova Wildcats in the 2k Empire Classic held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The Eagles coming off a 13-19 season, are going to be playing the role of heavy underdog tonight playing against a team that many have projected as a possible Final Four contender. What will Boston College be able to do against the Wildcats?

Time: 9:30pm
Where: Mohegan Sun, Connecticut
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 850
Opening Line: Villanova (-14)

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats game here in our liveblog. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Bulletin logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts below!

Starters

Comments (10)
No. 1-7
A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

BC is rushing in their sets, and taking shots too quickly. Need to settle a little

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Tabbs is already sitting with two fouls

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Here we go!

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Starters are MAL, Tabbs, Heath, Mitchell and Felder.

Going small ball.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Anyone out there think BC could pull of the huge upset tonight?

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

URI loses to Arizona State, so tip off is starting shortly

NewtonBus
NewtonBus

Karnik?

