Boston College vs. UVA: Preview and Prediction

Boston College will be on the road Wednesday night as they face off with the Virginia Cavaliers. This is the second matchup for the two teams, as the Eagles defeated UVA 60-53 on January 7th in Chestnut Hill. After that loss, UVA's season has turned around winning five out of their last six, including a big win against #5 Florida State. Let's take a look at tonight's game.

Time: 8:00 pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville Virginia

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Virginia (-12)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Virginia has a 91.6% chance of winning this game

Projected Starters: CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell

Ken Pom Rankings: Virginia (52), Boston College (155)

Injuries: Chris Herren Jr & Jared Hamilton are questionable due to illness

Highlight from their last matchup:

Key Matchup: Jay Heath vs. Braxton Key

Last game it was Jay Heath and his game leading 18 points that was the difference maker for the Eagles. The freshman guard bounced back on Sunday after having a horrific shooting day against Miami on Wednesday. Against the Wolfpack, Heath was more efficient from the field scoring 16 points. Key was the leader against BC the last time they faced off scoring 16 points, along with two steals and eight rebounds. He's a terrific all around guard, who really succeeds in Tony Bennett's defense. If he can frustrate BC, UVA should easily win this

Three Questions That Need To Be Answered

1. Can BC score 60? This is the number that the Eagles should be shooting for against UVA. The Cavaliers are not the type of team that will score a ton of points, they are 454th in the country. If BC can play good defense and get some high percentage shots they could stand a chance.

2. Can the Eagles stay aggressive? The last time out the Eagles put UVA on their heels with some fast break buckets and good shooting. BC can't turn this game into a slow paced drag out game, that plays right into the Cavaliers hands. They need to take it to UVA again and try and grab some easy buckets, push the tempo and make their shots.

3. Will Jared Hamilton play? The bench rotation has been very short of late as Hamilton has been out with illness/injury. He is such a valuable player to this team, hitting the game winner last time, and they could really use his minutes tonight. Will he be back?

AJ's Fearless Prediction: BC 63 UVA 61. The Cavaliers style of basketball plays right into the hands of BC's strength. They aren't going to push tempo and run you off the floor, and as we saw last time, BC was just good enough to break down UVA's defense. I smell another upset.