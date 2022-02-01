Boston College vs. UVA: Live Updates

Live updates throughout the night as the Eagles take on the Cavs

Boston College (9-11, 4-6 ACC) heads back on the road on Tuesday to face off with Virginia Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5 ACC) in Charlottesville. The Eagles are fresh off one of their most complete wins of the season on Sunday when they downed Pitt in a rematch 69-56 at Conte Forum. In that game the Langford Brothers combined for 36 points.

Time: 7:00 pm Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: UVA (-9)



ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 18.1% chance of winning this game

Projected Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff and James Karnik.

Tale of the Tape via BCEagles.com

Injury Updates: No injuries to report

Player to Watch on the Eagles: Makai Ashton Langford:

Player to Watch In terms of improvement there is no player exemplifying this like Makai Ashton Langford. He is close to 5.0 more points per game, this season, leading BC at 13.0 ppg. Of late the results have been drastic as he has three 20+ performances in his last eight games

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

