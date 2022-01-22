Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College (7-9, 2-4 ACC) returns home on Saturday afternoon to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC). The Eagles are coming off a loss to Louisville 67-54, in which they struggled to shoot the ball. Virginia Tech on the other hand are on a two game winning streak, with victories over NC State and Notre Dame.

Makai Ashton Langford has been the scoring leader for the Eagles over their past two games averaging 20.5 points over that span. Earl Grant's squad will have to improve as a whole from the floor, as the team shot only 29..2%, seemingly struggling from all court shooting.

Tale of the Tape (via BCEagles.com)

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 20-13 all-time vs. Virginia Tech. In ACC play the Eagles lead the series 14-11, with their last game in 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19. In the previous matchup, Boston College earned a 77-73 overtime win in Blacksburg on Feb. 8, 2020.

Player to Watch: Justyn Mutts, forward. The 6-7 senior had a career game earlier this week against the Fighting Irish finishing the game with 24 points, seven rebounds and was perfect from beyond the arc. Also put in 20 points and nine rebounds against Duke. BC's interior defenders are going to need a strong game to try and limit his productiveness.

Three Keys

1. Find Some Offense: Boston College had plenty of opportunities to take the lead against UofL on Wednesday but struggled to convert on many of the chances. BC isn't going to win many games shooting like they did. The Hokies have one of the best defenses in the country, only allowing 59ppg.

2. Better From The Line: In the grand scheme of the game BC shooting 50% from the line didn't matter, as they lost by 14. But BC has to do better at converting these free chances at points. In a close game it could be the difference between a win and a loss.

3. Establish the Bigs: James Karnik (0-3) and Quinten Post (4-11) were held in check by Louisville's bigs in the Eagles last loss. They both play a big role on this team and need to open up the offense down low. Both made crucial buckets in the Clemson, and were critical in the win. Their struggles against UofL contributed to the loss.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Boston College returns to the friendly confines of Conte Forum, where they are 6-3 on the season. The biggest question will be what Eagles offense shows up. If BC can find their shots, and get a few bounces they should be in this game. A little home magic, and BC pulls off the win. BC 65 VT 63

