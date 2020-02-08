Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Preview And Prediction

For the second time this week Boston College will have an ACC rematch, today's opponent being the Virginia Tech Hokies. Earlier in the season Boston College defeated Mike Young's squad 61-56 at Conte Forum. The season has begun to spiral for the Hokies, who have lost four in a row. Today the two teams will face off in Blacksburg, can the Eagles get the regular season sweep?

Time: 12:00 pm

Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: VT (-7.0)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Virginia Tech has an 86.7% chance of winning this game

Projected Staters: CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell

Injuries: None

Key Matchup: Landers Nolley vs. Derryck Thornton

In my preview before their last game, I said that that Thornton needed to limit Nolley. While the superstar did score 15 points, he didn't take over the game, meaning Thornton contained him enough. Keeping the VT superstar in relative check will be another huge key especially on the road. Nolley hasn't been dominant as of late, which has changed VT's fortunes. Thornton on the other hand needs to continue what he's been doing of late, which has been playing excellent defense and contributing on the offensive end.

Three Questions Boston College Must Answer Against Virginia Tech

1. Can the Eagles lock down VT again, especially from three? The Eagles only allowed 56 points the last time the two faced off, holding down a VT team that scored over 70 points per game. On top of that the Hokies struggled from three. Can BC continue to play great defense?

2. Can BC find any sort of three point game? The Duke game was brutal for the Eagles who shot 2-18 from beyond the arc. The Eagles have struggled all season, but against the Hokies last game they shot 40%.

3. Will BC struggle from the charity stripe again? BC by all accounts should have trounced the Hokies in their first matchup. However they missed 16 free throws. Will this trend continue?

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Boston College 69 VT 62. This game ends my streak of picking against the Eagles. The Hokies have really struggled of late, and Boston College play continues to improve. Like the Eagles to take this game.

Follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter