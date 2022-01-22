Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Updates

Boston College (7-9, 2-4 ACC) is back at home, returning to Conte Forum on Saturday afternoon to battle the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC). The Eagles lost to Louisville 67-54 on Wednesday, a game in which they went ice cold shooting. Virginia Tech on the other hand are on a two game winning streak, with victories over NC State and Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at Boston College (7-9, 2-4 ACC)

Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Virginia Tech (-6) Last Five: Boston College (1-4), Virginia Tech (2-3)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 27.3% chance of winning this game

Starting Lineup: To be announced

Injury Updates: To be announced

