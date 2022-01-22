Skip to main content

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Updates

A live look at today's game between the Eagles and Hokies

Boston College (7-9, 2-4 ACC) is back at home, returning to Conte Forum on Saturday afternoon to battle the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC). The Eagles lost to Louisville 67-54 on Wednesday, a game in which they went ice cold shooting. Virginia Tech on the other hand are on a two game winning streak, with victories over NC State and Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at Boston College (7-9, 2-4 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, January 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
  • TV: RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Tom Wemme, Mike Gminski)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Current Odds: Virginia Tech (-6)
  • Last Five: Boston College (1-4), Virginia Tech (2-3)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 27.3% chance of winning this game

Starting Lineup: To be announced

Injury Updates: To be announced

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17474127_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Updates

1 minute ago
Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

BC and the New England Prep School Connection

1 hour ago
Comment
USATSI_17474130_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Final Thoughts & Predictions

3 hours ago
Comment
Steve Addazio to Rutgers?
Football

Former BC & Colorado State HC Steve Addazio Set to Become Texas A&M OLine Coach

15 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_7630228_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Offensive Coordinator Candidate List

19 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17158625_168388155_lowres (1)
Football

Previewing the 2022 Boston College Depth Chart (Winter Edition)

21 hours ago
Comment
JoannaMcNamee
Basketball

Boston College Women's Basketball Knocks off #17/19 Notre Dame

Jan 21, 2022
Comment
kobaywhite
Football

Boston College 2022 Football Roster Tracker

Jan 20, 2022
Comment
IMG_6804
Recruiting

'24 ATH Christian Zamor Ready To "Pour His Heart" into BC Football

Jan 20, 2022
Comment
Member Exclusive