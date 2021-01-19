Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Game Postponed

Boston College men's basketball game against Virginia Tech has been postponed per a release from the school

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Boston College at Virginia Tech men's basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 20.



The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men's basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

This is the first game this season that has been postponed due to a positive case in the Boston College program. The conference will announce a makeup date a future time. The Eagles are scheduled to play against Pittsburgh on Saturday, BC Bulletin will monitor to see if this game will be played or postponed as well.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com