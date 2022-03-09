Skip to main content

ACC Tournament (Boston College vs. Wake Forest): Live Updates

Updates from Wednesday's game between the Eagles and Demon Deacons

Boston College (12-19) returns to action on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament against the surging Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY. The Eagles are coming in after easily dispatching a disappointing Pitt team on Tuesday 66-46. Three players scored in double figures, as Earl Grant's squad rode a 25-3 run to put away the Panthers. Wake Forest, the 5th ranked team in the conference had a bye in the opening round.

Post scored 13 points against Wake Forest in the first matchup

Boston College (11-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Current Line: Wake Forest (-10)
ACC Coach of the Year: Steve Forbes

Starting Lineup: To Be Announced

Starting Lineup: To Be Announced

James Karnik, 13 points against Pitt

