ACC Tournament (Boston College vs. Wake Forest): Live Updates

Boston College (12-19) returns to action on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament against the surging Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY. The Eagles are coming in after easily dispatching a disappointing Pitt team on Tuesday 66-46. Three players scored in double figures, as Earl Grant's squad rode a 25-3 run to put away the Panthers. Wake Forest, the 5th ranked team in the conference had a bye in the opening round.

Post scored 13 points against Wake Forest in the first matchup

Boston College (11-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. EST

Wednesday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. EST Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York

Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Line: Wake Forest (-10)

ACC Coach of the Year: Steve Forbes

Starting Lineup: To Be Announced

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!