ACC Tournament: How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Details on watching and listening to the second round of the ACC Tournament

Boston College (12-19) will return to action on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament against the surging Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Eagles are coming in after easily dispatching a disappointing Pitt team on Tuesday 66-46. Three players scored in double figures, as Earl Grant's squad rode a 25-3 run to put away the Panthers. Wake Forest, the 5th ranked team in the conference had a bye in the opening round.

Alondes Williams had 20 points in the WF win over BC

This is the second time the two teams have played this season, with Wake crushing BC 87-57 in Winston-Salem in January. Wake has a lot of momentum after an incredible season, and has started to get real recognition because of it. Earlier this week the ACC announced their awards, and Wake was heavily represented. This included ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams, and ACC Coach of the Year Steve Forbes. 

Boston College (11-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
James Karnik led BC with 13 points against Pitt

