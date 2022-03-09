Boston College Stuns Wake Forest 82-77 in Overtime

The Boston College Eagles went on a 16-3 run with just under six minutes to go, and took care of business in overtime, stunning Wake Forest 82-77 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. DeMarr Langford led the way for BC with 19 points, and his brother Makai Ashton Langford chipped in with 13 points.

Langford lead the Eagles on Wednesday

Boston College jumped out to an early lead, but Wake Forest stormed back to regain the lead at 11-10. However, the Eagles battled all game, and took the lead 31-30 heading into the second half. Wake Forest exploded in the second half, shooting 70% for most of the half, taking a ten point lead. But BC went on a huge run themselves to end the second half, that included big shots by the Langford brothers, and a three pointer by Brevin Galloway. Both teams had opportunities to win in the closing seconds, but an offensive foul by Wake Forest and a missed layup by Galloway sent the game to overtime.

In overtime it was all Boston College. The Eagles got the first six points of overtime, led by a three pointer by Jaeden Zackery, and that was it. BC who lost to Wake just over a month ago by 30 points, pulls off a mammoth upset, putting the Demon Deacons in an uncomfortable spot come selection Sunday. Earl Grant and his team continue to build momentum, and again have turned what should have been a forgettable year, into one that could catapult into much more.

Earl Grant has taken BC to the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals in just his first year

This game showcased how far Boston College has come. They held Wake to just 25% shooting from the three point line, and had 17 steals. And the offense came alive again, shooting 50% from the field, a drastic improvement since the last time the two teams played and the Eagles shot just 25%.

For the Eagles, they will head to the quarterfinals where they will face off with the Miami Hurricanes. Thursday's game will start at 2:30pm.