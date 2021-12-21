Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Cancels Wake Forest Game Due To COVID-19

    BC basketball will receive a loss against Wake Forest
    Author:

    Boston College's game against Wake Forest on Wednesday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. The school released the following statement:

    The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Boston College at Wake Forest men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been canceled.

    Boston College is in COVID protocols, resulting in the cancelation. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

    Following the ACC's 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the game will be deemed a forfeit, with Boston College receiving a loss in the conference standings and Wake Forest receiving a win.

    The health and safety of the students is paramount, so a cancellation of the game is understandable. However, receiving a forfeit loss, because of the ACC rescheduling policy makes little sense because Boston College has done everything expected of them in terms of protection and prevention. The entire team is vaccinated, per school policy. This rule was created before the Omicron variant hit the US, and has hit those without a COVID vaccine booster hard. In cases like this the league should just cancel the game if all other rescheduling options are off the team. 

    Louisville, Florida State and Syracuse are other ACC schools currently on a COVID-19 pause.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    20200204_BW_BCvsDuke_Basketball_011
    Basketball

    Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Cancels Wake Forest Game Due To COVID-19

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_16879611
    Football

    Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina By the Numbers

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16879611
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Key Updates Ahead of Military Bowl

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    JoshDeBerry
    Football

    Hafley Gives Important Military Bowl Injury Update

    19 hours ago
    Comment
    KylonGriffinuse
    Recruiting

    Boston College Offers Former MSU Commit '22 Safety Kylon Griffin

    23 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17101356_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Previewing the Military Bowl

    Dec 20, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17255759_168388155_lowres
    Football

    YoutubeTV and Disney/ESPN Reach Agreement to Restore Services

    Dec 19, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17099593_168388155_lowres
    Recruiting

    Boston College Offers Safety Transfer Chris Edmunds

    Dec 19, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16880483_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Offers Transfer DL Marcus Bradley

    Dec 18, 2021
    Comment