Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Cancels Wake Forest Game Due To COVID-19

Boston College's game against Wake Forest on Wednesday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. The school released the following statement:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Boston College at Wake Forest men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been canceled.



Boston College is in COVID protocols, resulting in the cancelation. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).



Following the ACC's 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the game will be deemed a forfeit, with Boston College receiving a loss in the conference standings and Wake Forest receiving a win.

The health and safety of the students is paramount, so a cancellation of the game is understandable. However, receiving a forfeit loss, because of the ACC rescheduling policy makes little sense because Boston College has done everything expected of them in terms of protection and prevention. The entire team is vaccinated, per school policy. This rule was created before the Omicron variant hit the US, and has hit those without a COVID vaccine booster hard. In cases like this the league should just cancel the game if all other rescheduling options are off the team.

Louisville, Florida State and Syracuse are other ACC schools currently on a COVID-19 pause.

