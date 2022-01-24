Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College (8-9, 3-4 ACC) returns to the road on Monday evening to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC) in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The Eagles, fresh off a 68-63 win against Virginia Tech on Saturday will be looking for their second ACC road win of the season. James Karnik led the way for BC against the Hokies with a career high 26 points, while Makai Ashton Langford continues to be the offensive spark plug for the Eagles.

Wake Forest has found their groove this season under third year head coach Steve Forbes. With 16 wins already, the Demon Deacons are making a serious case not only for the NCAA Tournament, but actually winning the ACC. On a red hot tear over the past few weeks, WF has won five out of their last six games. Led by guard Alondes Williams, the Deacs are well rounded with four players averaging in double figures.

This game is a rescheduled matchup from December, a game that was originally a BC forfeit, but was changed after the ACC changed their COVID-19 protocols.

Time: Monday, 6:00 pm

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Wake Forest -10.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 12.1% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (132) Wake (34)

Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 15-12 all-time vs. Wake Forest, dating back to 1980-81. The two teams are tied for wins in ACC Play with both teams at 12-12. BC has captured three of the last five meetings, but have dropped the last two meetings - including a 69-65 home loss on Feb. 10, 2021.

Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway missed the last game against Virginia Tech (knee). His status for this game is currently unknown.

Player to Watch: Alondes Williams, guard. A graduate transfer from Oklahoma, Williams is the leading scorer in the conference, dropping over 20 points a game right now for the Deacons. A consistent scorer, and a great shooter who is averaging 54.8% from the floor, Williams may be one of the most talented guards Boston College has played this season.

Three Keys

1. Continue to be Gritty. Boston College has fallen behind in their past two ACC wins, but to their credit they have clawed back from double digit deficits in both games. Wake Forest is arguably the best team BC has played all season, and on the road they are going to need to continue to do all the little things if they want to pull of a big upset.

2. Minimize Defensive Lapses. The Demon Deacons are incredibly dangerous from the floor, coming in as the 32nd ranked scoring offense (79ppg) in the country. They are going to stretch and test BC's defense, who for the most part has played very well over the past few weeks. This will be a game where the Eagles will have to play as close to mistake free defense as possible to win this.

3. Get Hot. Against Virginia Tech, it was James Karnik, against Georgia Tech, Quinten Post. Or possibly Makai Ashton Langford again controls the offense. Whatever the case, BC is going to need points on Monday evening, someone is going to need to step up offensively again.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: A tough road matchup, against a team playing like a top ACC team. While the Eagles have played very well over the past two weeks, the Demon Deacons are an incredible challenge. Wake Forest 78 Boston College 69

