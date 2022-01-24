Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Updates

It's a battle between two ACC foes as Boston College (8-9, 3-4 ACC) takes on Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC) in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The Eagles, who have recently been playing well scored a 68-63 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. In that game center James Karnik led the way for BC with a career high 26 points, while senior guard Makai Ashton Langford continues to be the offensive spark plug for the Eagles.

Wake Forest has been one of the biggest success stories in the ACC this season. Already with 16 wins, the Demon Deacons are making a serious case not only for the NCAA Tournament, but actually winning the ACC. Steve Forbes's squad has been playing exceptional lates as they have won five out of their last six games. Led by guard Alondes Williams, the Deacs are well rounded, with four players averaging in double figures.

This game is a rescheduled matchup from December, a game that was originally a BC forfeit, but was changed after the ACC changed their COVID-19 protocols.

Time: Monday, 6:00 pm

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Wake Forest -10.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 12.1% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (132) Wake (34)

