Wake Forest Dominates Boston College 87-57

It was an ugly night for the Eagles at the Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum as BC was crushed by Wake Forest 87-57 on Monday Night. The Eagles never were able to get much of anything going on either end of the floor, shooting 25.4% from the field, while the Demon Deacons had five players score in double figures. Quinten Post led BC with 13 points on the night. Alondes Williams was the leading scorer for both teams, scoring 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Eagles held their own, until Wake Forest ripped off a huge early run of three pointers that put the game out of reach early 30-13. From there on out, Boston College couldn't get their offense flowing. The Eagles had their chances, with six steals in the first half, but Wake's defenders were excellent at contesting shots and making BC's shooters struggle to find an open basket. Davien Williamson had 12 points for the Demon Deacons in the first half.

The second half was more of the same struggles for Boston College. The lead ballooned to the largest of the game 87-54 before BC shrunk it to 30. In a game where BC fell behind, Earl Grant had the opportunity to empty the bench with Justin Vander Baan, Quinn Pemberton and Gianni Thompson all finding minutes near the end of the game.

This game was ugly, but it showcased how a well coached program, that had been buried for years, can have a fast tracked rebuild with a good coach. Wake Forest looked every bit like a team ready to challenge for the ACC Championship. They spread the floor effectively, were sound on defense, and hit their shots. Steve Forbes, only in his third year with Wake Forest has done a fantastic job building a deep roster, that can win games.

The North Carolina swing continues for Boston College as they head to UNC on Wednesday to play the Tar Heels. Tip off is at 7pm.

