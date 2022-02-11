Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Battles But Falls To NC State in Thriller

A look at all the Boston College news from Thursday

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Falls to NC State in Thriller

Boston College jumped out to an early lead, and battled to the very end with NC State hitting a shot to take the game into overtime in front of a very raucous crowd at Conte Forum. But the Wolfpack took over in overtime to take the win 85-78. Cam Swartz scored 24 points for the Eagles in the loss. Head coach Joanna Bernabei McNamee had a message for the student body after the game. 

Message from the Head Coach

Screen Shot 2022-02-11 at 8.27.13 AM

(via Emma Healey on Twitter)

Can BC men's hockey end slide tonight?

Boston College hockey will look to end their nine game winless streak as they take on the UConn Huskies on Friday night at Conte Forum. The Eagles most recently fell to Northeastern 3-1 in the first round of the Beanpot. BC will be without Jack McBain, Drew Helleson and Marc McLaughlin who are all in Beijing for the Olympics. 

Marc McLaughlin

USATSI_17654572_168388155_lowres

Team USA battles Team China, a game the US won 8-0

Locked on Boston College: NIL and the Recruiting World

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

On today's show we look at BC women's basketball loss to NC State, in a close one. The Eagles battled hard, but were taken out in overtime. What do you take from a close loss like that? Is that encouraging or still disappointing. Also answering a fan's question on recruiting, and NIL deals. We look at the state of BC football and if they need to adapt.

Finally Super Bowl talk! Our prediction and preview

Please make sure to like and subscribe it's free, and helps the podcast!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17432227_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Battles But Falls To NC State in Thriller

1 minute ago
Comment
FB7SG1gXIAYlpHZ
Recruiting

Decision Primer: '23 ATH Preston Zinter

20 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17065122_168388155_lowres
Football

Morning Bulletin: Time to Get Rid of Divisions

22 hours ago
Comment
aleclindstrom
Football

Three Boston College Players Invited to 2022 NFL Combine

Feb 9, 2022
Comment
JimPhillips
Football

Eliminating Divisions in ACC Football Could Be Coming Soon

Feb 9, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17572966_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Drops Tuesday Night Game Against Syracuse 73-64

Feb 9, 2022
Comment
DemarrLangford
Basketball

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

Feb 8, 2022
Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Feb 8, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17439862_168388155_lowres
Football

TE George Takacs Could Be Name to Watch in Transfer Portal

Feb 8, 2022
Comment