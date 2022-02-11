Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Battles But Falls To NC State in Thriller

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Falls to NC State in Thriller

Boston College jumped out to an early lead, and battled to the very end with NC State hitting a shot to take the game into overtime in front of a very raucous crowd at Conte Forum. But the Wolfpack took over in overtime to take the win 85-78. Cam Swartz scored 24 points for the Eagles in the loss. Head coach Joanna Bernabei McNamee had a message for the student body after the game.

Message from the Head Coach (via Emma Healey on Twitter)

Can BC men's hockey end slide tonight?

Boston College hockey will look to end their nine game winless streak as they take on the UConn Huskies on Friday night at Conte Forum. The Eagles most recently fell to Northeastern 3-1 in the first round of the Beanpot. BC will be without Jack McBain, Drew Helleson and Marc McLaughlin who are all in Beijing for the Olympics.

Marc McLaughlin Team USA battles Team China, a game the US won 8-0

Locked on Boston College: NIL and the Recruiting World

On today's show we look at BC women's basketball loss to NC State, in a close one. The Eagles battled hard, but were taken out in overtime. What do you take from a close loss like that? Is that encouraging or still disappointing. Also answering a fan's question on recruiting, and NIL deals. We look at the state of BC football and if they need to adapt.

Finally Super Bowl talk! Our prediction and preview

