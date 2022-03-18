Boston College Women's Basketball Downs Maine in First Round of WNIT

Boston College started off slow, but turned up the gas to easily defeat the Maine Black Bears 69-44 in the first round of the WNIT. Taylor Soule led the Eagles with 21 points, while Maria Gakdeng had 13 points and three blocks. With the win Boston College will face the winner of URI and Quinnipiac (who play on Friday).

Maine came out slow, missing their first five shots, but then got red hot taking an 18-10 lead early in the first quarter. But BC stormed back, partly due to Soule's play but also with some great work from bench players Dontavia Waggoner and Kaylah Ivey, bring the Eagles within two by the end of the first quarter.

From there it was all Eagles who forced Maine to shoot just 11 for 44 (25%) the rest of the way. BC outscored the Black Bears 22-7 in the second quarter taking a 38-25 lead, and Joanna McNamee's squad kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way.

With the win, Boston College improved to 7-3 in the NIT.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC