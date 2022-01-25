ESPN Lists Boston College Women's as No. 7 Seed in Latest 2022 NCAA Tournament Projection

Boston College women's basketball has been playing great basketball of late, winning six out of their last seven games. They have seen exceptional play from ACC Player of the Week Taylor Soule, and Cam Swartz who dropped 39 points in a stunning upset over Notre Dame. Now the Eagles have started to catch the attention of ESPN "bracketologists".

On the sites latest projection the Eagles are a seventh seed, and one of the "four last bye" selections, meaning that if they were to slide back they would have to compete in a play in game. In this projection, Boston College would play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round in the Greensboro region. This bracket would also include South Carolina, one of the best teams in the country.

The Eagles are going to need to continue to compile solid wins in order to stay afloat and make it to the NCAA tournament. This week they have a pair of challenging, but winnable games against potential tournaments teams (Georgia Tech and Notre Dame). A win or possibly two wins would not only move BC firmly into postseason tournament talk, but also garner attention for Top 25 votes.

