Skip to main content

ESPN Lists Boston College Women's as No. 7 Seed in Latest 2022 NCAA Tournament Projection

BC is getting some consideration for post season play.

Boston College women's basketball has been playing great basketball of late, winning six out of their last seven games. They have seen exceptional play from ACC Player of the Week Taylor Soule, and Cam Swartz who dropped 39 points in a stunning upset over Notre Dame. Now the Eagles have started to catch the attention of ESPN "bracketologists"

On the sites latest projection the Eagles are a seventh seed, and one of the "four last bye" selections, meaning that if they were to slide back they would have to compete in a play in game. In this projection, Boston College would play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round in the Greensboro region. This bracket would also include South Carolina, one of the best teams in the country.

The Eagles are going to need to continue to compile solid wins in order to stay afloat and make it to the NCAA tournament. This week they have a pair of challenging, but winnable games against potential tournaments teams (Georgia Tech and Notre Dame). A win or possibly two wins would not only move BC firmly into postseason tournament talk, but also garner attention for Top 25 votes. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

CameronSwartz
Basketball

ESPN Lists Boston College Women's as No. 7 Seed in Latest 2022 NCAA Tournament Projection

1 minute ago
Comment
USATSI_16947114_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Too Much Wake Forest, Soule ACC Player of Week

3 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17511785_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Wake Forest Dominates Boston College 87-57

15 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17474126_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Updates

19 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17474131_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Final Thoughts & Predictions

19 hours ago
Comment
RiverHanson
Recruiting

'23 ATH River Hanson "Surprised" By Boston College Offer

22 hours ago
Comment
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17432227_168388155_lowres
Basketball

BC Women's Basketball Ride Strong Fourth Quarter In Win Over Miami

Jan 24, 2022
Comment
kobaywhite
Football

Boston College 2022 Football Roster Tracker

Jan 23, 2022
Comment
gassonhall
Football

Boston College DB Jalon Williams Set School Record At Track & Field Event

Jan 23, 2022
Comment